He is cool, beautiful, funny, masculine and optimistic: the ‘Abercrombie & Fitch man’, as former CEO Mike Jeffries envisioned him. He is certainly not cynical and moody, because those are unattractive qualities, if you asked Jeffries during his time as director of the fashion chain. And unattractive – he didn’t want any of that.

“We hire good people to work in our stores,” Jeffries said in a 2006 interview with the American internet magazine Salon. “Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people. And we want to sell to cool, good-looking people and no one else.” He said the brand’s clothing was for the “attractive, all-American kid with great looks and lots of friends.”

It is statements like these, but also the fact that the brand did not sell sizes larger than L for a long time, that Jeffries came under great criticism on several occasions. They would partly cost him his job in 2014.

And now there are more serious accusations against him. Eight men accuse the former CEO of sexual exploitation, revealed the British TV channel BBC Monday. Jeffries (79) and his partner Matthew Smith (60) are said to have organized sex parties in his homes in New York and luxury hotels in London, Marrakesh, Venice and Paris in the period from 2009 to 2015. Young men were allegedly recruited for these parties.

BBC investigation shows that an intermediary arranged for young men to attend Jeffries and Smith’s parties for a fee. A number of them say they have been exploited or abused. They were allegedly offered the opportunity for a modeling career at Abercrombie & Fitch, but they ended up at parties where they had to perform sexual acts, among other things.

Sexual acts

According to the BBC, testimonies from sources show that the intermediary’s ‘recruiters’ received an amount of between $500 and $1,000 for each man who ended up at Jeffries and Smith’s parties through them. A small group of Jeffries employees, wearing Abercrombie & Fitch uniforms, allegedly supervised the men at the events, including while they performed sexual acts.

Jeffries and Smith declined to respond to BBC questions. The intermediary has denied all allegations. According to him, the men would have known exactly what kind of event they were going to attend. The current management of Abercrombie & Fitch says it is shocked and “disgusted” by the alleged behavior of the former CEO.

Jeffries took over as CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch in the late 1990s, after the company had been experiencing financial problems for several years. Abercrombie & Fitch was founded in New York in 1892 as a store for luxury outdoor clothing and items such as tents and fishing rods. Jeffries gave the company a makeover. No more outerwear, but a hip fashion brand for teenagers. Loud dance music was played in the stores. The lights were dimmed and the walls black. Billboards mainly featured white, male models with bare torsos. Sometimes they were there too for the entrances of shopsso customers could have their picture taken with them.

In the first period after Jeffries took office, turnover increased enormously. He resigned in 2014, after several years of declining sales figures and strong criticism of, among other things, his controversial statements. Under his administration, Abercrombie & Fitch was also accused of discriminatory hiring practices. The company had rejected a woman from a job application because she was wearing a headscarf. She filed a case against the fashion chain. It US Supreme Court vindicated her.