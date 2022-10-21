The documentary blockbuster “Year One: A Political Odyssey” launched on the prestigious HBO channel, known for its non-fiction films of the highest quality. The picture of the Emmy winner John Maggio was really shot on a very large scale, Izvestia learned.

Among the numerous heroes of exclusive interviews are US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, White House Communications Director Jane Psaki and many other major figures in modern American politics.

The film chronicles the major milestones and challenges that the Joe Biden administration faced between January 20, 2021 and March 1, 2022. Among them are the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis in Afghanistan, relations with China and Europe, and, mainly, the protracted conflict with Russia.

In the film, it begins with a hacker attack in February 2021 and continues through the divisions in the Ukraine conflict. The personal conflict between Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin quickly turns into the main theme of the film and remains so until the very end.

Reviewers of Izvestia analyzed the film about Biden from two positions – film criticism and political science. And found that their views have a lot in common.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

But was Biden: what did the authors of the film about the American president want to say