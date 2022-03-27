“I’m glad I was back on the ice and the Channel One Cup has taken place,” said the 15-year-old European champion. ,,The spectators give you energy when you get tired. Thanks to them you can continue.”

The competition in Saransk was specially organized at the same time as the World Figure Skating Championships in France, where the figure skaters from Russia were not welcome because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Valieva came to 173.88 points in her free freestyle and only had to beat Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova with 176.12 points. She had previously set the highest score in the short freestyle.