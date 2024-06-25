Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

There has been speculation about Georg Gänswein for a long time. Now the Vatican is sending the former private secretary of Pope Benedict XVI to the Baltics.

Rome – Pope Francis has appointed the German Archbishop Georg Gänswein (67) as Vatican Ambassador for Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. Italian media had already reported on the upcoming assignment in April. Now the Vatican has officially confirmed the new task. His place of work will be Lithuania’s capital Vilnius. The position became vacant in March 2024 when Pope Francis appointed the Croatian Archbishop Petar Antun Rajic as Apostolic Nuncio for Italy.

Anger at Pope Francis evaporates? Finally a new task for banned Gänswein

Almost a year ago, Gänswein was transferred to his home diocese of Freiburg “without a permanent assignment.” Now the Black Forest native is returning to work as a papal ambassador. Since the death of Pope Benedict XVI on New Year’s Eve 2022, his future has been hanging in the balance.

Benedict’s long-time private secretary Gänswein had to leave Rome in July 2023. He had published the book “Nient’altro che la Verità” (Nothing but the Truth) in January 2023. In it, he reports, among other things, on intimate details, such as tensions between the Pope Emeritus and the incumbent Pope Francis. This spring, Francis accused Gänswein in an interview book of “a lack of decency and humanity” by publishing and spreading untruths. He had “used” the German Pope.

But even before the “revealing book,” there was already a lot of friction between Pope Francis and Gänswein. The German, also known in Rome as the “George Clooney of the Vatican,” liked to get involved in public when he was still looking after the emeritus pontiff. This dual role went against the grain for Francis. In February 2020, Francis placed Gänswein on leave as “Prefect of the Papal Household,” with the request that he look after the then 92-year-old pope exclusively. An affront to Gänswein, who said he felt this assignment was a punishment.

Vatican: “Lateral entrants into papal diplomacy”

The Pope’s anger has apparently subsided in the meantime. The new position is certainly a politically explosive one because Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania feel threatened by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“Georg Gänswein is a newcomer to papal diplomacy,” it says right at the beginning of the Vatican statementVatican ambassadors usually undergo “challenging training at the Pontifical Diplomatic Academy in Rome. In individual cases, however, popes also appoint other proven clergymen of advanced age to diplomatic functions,” it continues. The Vatican refers to the ambassador to Morocco, Archbishop Alfred Xuereb. Pope Benedict XVI’s second private secretary was sent there in 2018 after a transition period. (ml/dpa/afp)