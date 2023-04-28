Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:19



| Updated 11:06 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The last electoral campaign of Ciudadanos for the regional elections on May 28 has generated controversy on social networks this Friday. The poster shows Pedro Antonio Sánchez, José Vélez and Ramón Luis Valcárcel behind bars, each accompanied by a sign. The first, former president of the Community, is labeled as “condemned”, while the PSRM candidate for 28-M and the regional president between 1995 and 2014 are classified as “imputed”.

In addition, he also warns Fernando López Miras, the current leader of the regional government: “Warm up, you’re coming in!”, he reflects, using a popular soccer expression. The lower half of the banner asks for the vote for the Cs candidate for the presidency of the Assembly: «You deserve a president who does not end up in jail. Free yourself with María José Ros». The Popular Party has already denounced the cartel to the Electoral Board, according to what LA VERDAD learned.

The banner, which is installed in the historic center of Murcia, in the Plaza de las Flores, has been shared on Twitter by Ana Martínez Vidal, precisely a former regional leader of Ciudadanos. “A colleague told me one day that ‘politics is for people who like half-truths'”, points out Martínez Vidal. And she concludes: “I couldn’t agree more with that statement, hence my withdrawal in time from a world that has become a quagmire.”