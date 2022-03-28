Home page world

Pediatricians are calling for an end to corona tests in schools. The requirement is controversial and met with criticism.

Berlin – The omicron* variant of the corona virus continues to ensure high numbers of infections and a tense corona* location in Germany. In the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, the variant is still dangerous, although slightly milder than delta* or alpha* should run.

Due to its widespread distribution and the vaccination gap in Germany, there are still hospital cases. This is one of the reasons why a demand from the professional association of paediatricians is now causing divided reactions.

Compulsory testing in schools: Federal Association of Pediatricians calls for abolition

The association is calling for an end to compulsory testing in schools. “We are calling for a stop to testing without cause in children, since the omicron variant can no longer stop the infection through testing,” said federal press spokesman Jakob Maske to the editorial network Germany (RND).

The strategy of stopping – the so-called containment – would have to be ended and protection would have to be taken, it said. That now means effectively protecting vulnerable groups. vaccines* against the corona virus are now available to children from the age of 5 years.

Controversial demand: paediatricians for the end of compulsory testing in schools

The pediatrician Maske already pleaded on Deutschlandfunk last autumn that masks should no longer be compulsory in schools. The most recent demands of the pediatrician are criticized by virologists because children can also contract corona. Although they are usually said to be better able to cope with an infection than adults, they can also contract Long Covid. In rare cases it can an infection can also lead to the inflammatory disease Pims*.

Wearing masks is considered a relatively easy preventive measure against the corona virus. The individual federal states make different decisions about the obligation to wear masks in schools. In Bavaria, for example, there is no longer a requirement to wear a mask in class for the 5th and 6th graders. In Hesse, the mask is also no longer mandatory in class and outside the square. There are also differences between the states when it comes to compulsory testing: while Hesse has retained the testing strategy of three tests per week, Baden-Württemberg is reducing the tests from three to two tests per week.

End of compulsory testing in schools despite high number of infections – federal states decide differently

Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* (SPD*) said at the beginning of the year that an infection with the omicron variant was in no way responsible for the children, but also for the adults. “It’s not something to be taken lightly. Here many will become seriously ill and will also become ill for a longer period of time. We definitely want to spare our children that,” says Lauterbach.

Compulsory corona testing in schools: The call from paediatricians to abolish compulsory testing has met with different reactions. (Iconic image) © Roland Weihrauch / dpa

At the last press conference of the RKI, Lauterbach said that the officially reported number of infections of currently around 300,000 per day is actually twice as high. However, the exact number of unreported cases is not known, according to the SPD politician. “Unfortunately, it’s not a good situation.” (df, afp) New Corona rules from March 20: “Grossly negligent” – Kretschmann criticizes sharply * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.