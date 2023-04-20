Controversial defeat of Medellín with Nacional de Uruguay in the Libertadores, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National of Uruguay vs. Medellin
Dante Fernandez. AFP
National of Uruguay vs. Medellin
A goal in stoppage time sentenced the fall of the ‘Powerful’ in Montevideo.
As happened to Deportivo Pereira against Boca on Tuesday, Independiente Medellín lost unbelievably, at the last minute, against Nacional de Montevideo, 2-1, at the Gran Parque Central stadium, in Montevideo.
Nacional had gone ahead with a goal by Gastón Pereiro, at 37 minutes. Luciano Pons equalized for Medellín at 79.
A goal by Fabián Noguera at 90+6, much protested by the DIM players, gave the Uruguayan team victory.
News in development.
SPORTS
