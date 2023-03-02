When it was established more than 300 years ago, it was a day that the Danes dedicated to prayer, fasting and penance. Hence its name: the great day of prayer.

To facilitate their purpose, it was customary for bars and shops to close early the day before in order to ensure that parishioners were rested and sober to come to church to pray.

In recent times, however, this holiday, which is celebrated on the fourth Friday after Easter, has been more closely linked to the tradition of eating wheat rolls called hveder, which bakers prepared the day before for people to eat after dinner. religious services.

Starting this year, however, the great day of prayer will be related to daily work as the Parliament of Denmark decided to eliminate it from the list of public holidays in that country.

More money for Defense

The change, which was approved by lawmakers in a vote this week, aims to provide the government with an additional $427 million a year that will be used to increase defense spending.

This change has been challenged by opposition politicians, unions and religious figures.

At the beginning of February, in fact, there was a demonstration that brought together some 50,000 demonstrators outside the Parliament in Copenhagen to protest against this change.

“Stop the robbery. The government is ordering people to work one more day,” Karsten Honge, a lawmaker from the Socialist People’s Party, said Tuesday during the debate in parliament.

But the opposition does not have enough votes in Congress to call a referendum on this measure.

The Danish government affirms that it requires these resources to raise the defense budget to 2% of GDP, in line with the commitments made with NATO for the year 2030, instead of 2033 as planned.

The Danish authorities claim that this change was prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Currently in Denmark there are up to 11 public holidays a year.

