A debate evening that was to take place in Amsterdam’s Pakhuis de Zwijger in just over two weeks has been cancelled. The evening would reflect on the question of whether violence should be used to enforce the approach to the climate crisis. Two participants announced on Sunday that they would not be coming.

The commotion arose after a provocative phrase in the announcement of the climate evening in Pakhuis de Zwijger: ‘Is peaceful protest enough, or should the use of violence, either against objects or against people, have to be reconsidered?’ After criticism, this phrase was initially erased and eventually canceled for the entire evening.

Online discussion ensued. Two participants of the evening, lawyer Bénédicte Ficq and Member of Parliament Suzanne Kröger, announced on Sunday that they would not participate in the meeting. ‘I was asked for an evening debate on Climate Activism,’ writes Member of Parliament Kröger on Twitter. ‘I stand for peaceful protest and for me there is no doubt that using violence is not part of it. I have informed the organization that now that this is the approach, I will not be present.’



‘Radicalization is not necessarily negative’

Lawyer Ficq says that ‘because of a communication breakdown, it was not clear to her that the debate evening will mainly focus on the (moral) question of whether violence is permitted to enforce the approach to the climate crisis’. ‘After all, I stand exclusively and at all times for non-violent and peaceful protest and do not want to link my name to a debate about the use of violence.’ See also Guest of the day - Is there a political reason behind Djokovic's deportation?



You can block, stop or get in the way. But the line is peaceful, non-violent protest Faiza Oulahsen, head of climate and energy at Greenpeace Netherlands

Faiza Oulahsen, head of climate and energy at Greenpeace Netherlands, would also participate in the evening. She emphasizes that as a human being she only believes in non-violent and peaceful resistance. But she sees that, for example, the book How to blow up a pipeline by environmental activist Andreas Malm has sparked a discussion about radicalization.

“Radicalization is not necessarily negative. You see that more people are willing to take to the streets. Also because they see that the climate crisis is so serious. For example, I have heard about the disabling of snow cannons in ski resorts. And the actions against works of art, in which the paintings were not really damaged, are also an example of this.” But where is the limit then? For the Greenpeace activist, it is violence and damage. “It is best to block, stop or get in the way. But the line is peaceful, non-violent protest. Inflicting damage is too much for me.”

‘Disturbing radicalization’

The Pakhuis de Zwijger team first placed a note above the text about the meeting on Sunday evening. Shortly afterwards, the meeting, which was to take place on March 7, was cancelled. Pakhuis de Zwijger says it is ‘our fault that we allowed and published this.’ The team writes to stand for dialogue and to reject any form of violence or incitement to violence. “That’s why we apologize for the way things have gone.”

“If you openly ask these kinds of questions, then something is seriously wrong,” responds environmental lawyer Lucas Bergkamp to the original phrase in the announcement of the climate evening. “If you are talking about accepting a fifteen-year prison sentence, then you are talking about very serious crimes, such as manslaughter. That is a disturbing radicalization of climate resistance.”



Police union: ‘never consider’

The Dutch Police Union is clear about the approach of the evening. “Calling for violence or considering violence does not fit in our democracy,” says Jan Struijs, chairman of the Dutch Police Union. He says that there are ‘plenty of resources’ to conduct demonstrations or actions. “But discussing violence at all is not appropriate. The police will be extremely keen to see whether there is some form of incitement here.”

Struijs says that you can still be involved in an organization or goal, but that this goes too far. “You should never contemplate violence. In a broad sense, we see a shift with more threats and violence, which is becoming a revenue model for groups. You should not want to.”



The original text in the announcement of the program gave the impression that we condone violence. That was awkwardly worded and we firmly distance ourselves from that Progressive Café, Organizer of the event

Overwhelming discomfort

The organizer of the event, Progressive Café, said in a statement later on Sunday evening that it regretted the commotion that had arisen. That would be based on a misunderstanding. ‘The original text in the announcement of the program gave the impression that we condone violence. That was awkwardly worded and we firmly distance ourselves from that.’

According to them, the theme of the event was the question ‘what price are you willing to pay to tackle climate disruption?’ According to Progressive Café, this question stems from a prevailing unease about the slowness with which the climate crisis is being tackled. ‘We know the stories of young people who experience hopelessness and trauma as a result of the climate crisis.’ The organization opted for a moral deliberation as a form because it would give participants the space to share different moral considerations with each other. They are discussing a new program.



