E.t was a ruined start in the truest sense of the word. The weather did not want to play along in Saarland, just a few degrees above zero and icy wind – matching the mood in the state capital Saarbrücken. There, the sometimes highly controversial corona model project met with mixed feelings.

Since this Tuesday, the outdoor restaurants, fitness studios, theaters and cinemas have been open again for all Saarlanders – the entry requirement is a negative corona test. The Saarland is the only federal state that has dared to take such a comprehensive opening step so far – in the middle of the third wave of pandemics. Even among the locals, not everyone thinks this is a good thing. The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans defends his model against all opposition – the CDU politician confirmed on Tuesday that the easing conforms to the current resolutions of the federal and state governments. Even if they actually only speak of “selected regions” and not entire federal states.

Many Saarlanders are happy anyway. The test centers are well attended on the day they are open. The café terraces probably only less due to the weather: In a popular Saarbrücken restaurant on the river promenade, a television team is initially the only guest until an intrepid elderly lady dares to sit at one of the empty tables. The quick test shown and a completed form with personal details is the prerequisite for the coffee under hailstones. “We hope that we can work at least a little this way,” says a young waitress.

Nevertheless: the uncertainty is great. As the hotel and restaurant association in the region has determined in a survey, almost 60 percent of the members want to wait before opening, because it is not economically worthwhile or for organizational reasons, they say. The situation is also mixed in the cultural institutions. While theater tickets are already sold out on Tuesday morning, some cinemas remain closed. In many places on Tuesday there was relief and anticipation for training in the fitness studios.

The criticism is loud

While the Saarland reopens, calls in Berlin for an immediate lockdown are getting louder. The incidence values ​​are rising, scientists are warning of overburdened hospitals and other consequences of the third wave of pandemics. Tobias Hans gets heavy headwind – also from his own party.

Just recently, Chancellor Angela Merkel made it clear on the talk show “Anne Will” that she believes openings at this point in time are the wrong way. On Easter Monday, the CDU boss Armin Laschet, who was also reprimanded by the Chancellor, called for a “bridge lockdown”, which must take effect as soon as possible. In addition, the federal-state consultations scheduled for next Monday on how to proceed in the pandemic would have to be brought forward, demanded Laschet – and met with a mixed response.

No support for the party leader came from the Saarland on Tuesday. Hans does not consider bringing forward the federal-state round as advisable.

Meanwhile, the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach expressed concern on Tuesday about the procedure in the smallest country. In the worsening pandemic situation, easing is a wrong signal, what is needed is a “hard lockdown” with more state restrictions, he said on RTL / ntv “early start”.

“Sword of Damocles” over the innkeeper

Rising incidence figures and the concern that all easing measures would be withdrawn also preoccupy many people in Saarland. The landlady of a traditional bar in Saarbrücken speaks of a “sword of Damocles” that hovers over the innkeepers.

This concern is not entirely unjustified: According to the government’s decision, the openings are initially only scheduled until April 18 and in this form are only allowed as long as the seven-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week , is stable below 100. If the incidence rises over 100 on three days, a traffic light system takes effect – with an expanded test obligation (yellow), including for retailers. If there is a threat of an overload in the health system, the emergency brake (red) should be pulled: the openings are cashed in, followed by a lockdown. When and how exactly is unclear. There are no fixed upper limits for the action of the emergency brake, the situation is analyzed daily, according to the state chancellery. On Tuesday evening, the incidence value in Saarland was 77.8.