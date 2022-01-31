An the face of growing criticism, the Swedish streaming platform Spotify has announced that it will direct listeners to controversial corona podcasts to more information about the pandemic. “We are working to add a content notice to every podcast episode that contains a discussion about Covid-19,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on Sunday evening. Prominent musicians such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell had previously announced their withdrawal from the platform.

The notice was intended to give listeners “access to data-backed facts, up-to-date information disseminated by scientists, physicians, academics and public health officials around the world, and links to trusted sources.”

“It has become clear to him that we have an obligation to do more to create balance and provide access to information that is widely accepted by the medical and scientific communities,” the Swedish billionaire said. The “new efforts to combat misinformation” would kick off in the coming days, he added.

Neil Young leaves, Joe Rogan stays

Canadian rock musician Neil Young had all of his music removed from the streaming platform a few days ago. The 76-year-old had previously unsuccessfully asked Spotify to remove the podcast by controversial US comedian Joe Rogan. He accused Rogan of spreading false information about the corona virus. “Spotify has become a site of potentially deadly disinformation about Covid,” Young said. Mitchell echoed that on Friday.

Rogan is one of the most popular podcast hosts in the world. However, he is accused of, among other things, advising against vaccination of young people and promoting the treatment of Covid-19 with the deworming agent Ivermectin, which is mainly used in veterinary medicine. Last year, the 54-year-old signed an exclusive contract with Spotify worth an estimated $100 million (89 million euros).