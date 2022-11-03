Controversial British conspiracy theorist David Icke, who believes that humanity is controlled by alien reptiles, has said he will not be allowed to enter the Netherlands and 25 other European countries for the next two years. Icke relies on a letter from the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) that the Briton himself made public. A spokesperson for the IND cannot confirm the authenticity of the letter for privacy reasons.

