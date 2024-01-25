It is normal that there are many people in the world who confuse names in daily life, after all there are many people who have the same name and even with everything and the last name, but in the world of entertainment the names have always been very marked and It is difficult for any type of confusion to arise. However, errors usually happen even if the probability is low, and that has happened precisely with the actor who has Spider-Man like his starring role, we speak clearly of Tom Holland.

Although many do not have it as located as they would like, there is an actor called Tom Hollanderwho participated in Pride and Prejudice, And this actor recalled a rather embarrassing moment during his time in show business, and that was receiving an absurd amount of money out of nowhere through his agency. However, here there was a detail that caught attention, since the cash was specifically going to the bank account for hollandand yes, that happened due to an oversight of not knowing how to distinguish surnames.

It was an extra profit intended for the actor due to the good performance of Avengers: Infinity Warimplying that his payment for the role of Peter Parker He was older initially, and if we add the bonus to that, we can conclude that this boy would be one of the young people with the most money in the world.

Here is the statement from Hollander:

Checking my emails at a play, I saw an email from the agency that said, 'Payment Advice Sheet: Your First Avengers Box Office Bonus.' It was an astonishing amount of money. And it wasn't his salary, but a box office bonus. Not everything, just the first one. And it was more money than I had ever seen, a seven-figure sum.

He also explains that this is not the first time he has been confused with the young man:

Obviously I'm not confused with him in visual contexts. But when you talked to the utility companies they just said, 'And what's your name?' And they say, 'Tom Holland?' Because they've heard 'Tom Holland'. Tom Holland? I say, 'No, it's Tom Hollander. (…) I am introduced to children who are very, very excited, then confused, and then disappointed.

Without a doubt, it is a very striking fact that can be passed off as a funny anecdote, but we can also get an idea that Holland practically no longer has to work to earn a living, since with what he has accumulated in the bank he can easily retire from acting. by the end Spider-Man 4 and open businesses like a restaurant and live off their millions for many years to come.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: That means that the actors who have many roles in the world of Marvel already practically have their lives figured out, and especially the original Avengers who by now surely don't know what to do with so many profits in their bank accounts.