Tucker Carlson is back at it. The former controversial Fox News star presenter, not satisfied with his appearances on Elon Musk's social network, has decided to launch his own paid news channel online, Tucker Carlson Network, TCN. “The corporate media lied too much, and that killed them,” he says in the video in which he presents his new channel.

The presenter launched the new medium this Monday. Subscribing costs $9 per month, although the price drops to $6 per month when contracting an annual subscription ($72 in total). To those who pay him that amount, Carlson promises “the unvarnished truth.” Some content is offered for free on his website, where he has recycled what he published on Twitter, then X.

The programming in streaming of the chain has various formats, but They all revolve around the figure of the former Fox News presenter, which ensures that the team he had in the chain has joined him in the new project. The names of the spaces make clear their absolute prominence. “The Tucker Carlson Encounter” is long conversations with guests. “The Tucker Carlson Interview” are question-answer interviews. “After The Tucker Carlson Interview” will allow you to hear the presenter's opinions on his most important interviews and access some behind-the-scenes content. “Tucker Carlson Uncensored” will be similar to the opening monologue he had on his Fox News show, while “Tucker Carlson Films” will produce documentaries like those he made for the online service Fox Nation, including a controversial one that questioned whether there was violence. in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. There will also be a consultation, “Ask Tucker.”

The star Fox News host was fired in April following the network's out-of-court settlement with Dominion to avoid a defamation trial. Carlson was one of the presenters who aired the hoax of electoral rigging in the 2020 presidential elections. The intercepted messages and internal communications show that the Fox presenters and executives did not believe the lie they were giving wings to. Fox News reached an agreement to compensate Dominion with 787.5 million dollars (about 720 million euros at the current exchange rate) and avoid trial.

Then, he launched a space for comments and interviews on Twitter in which mainly far-right politicians have appeared. She interviewed former President Donald Trump to counterschedule the first debate of the Republican presidential primary candidates. Viktor Orbán, president of Hungary, has appeared in his space; Javier Milei, before becoming president of Argentina; Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene; conspiracy theorist Alex Jones; the Spanish Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, whom he went to interview in Madrid, and some grotesque and marginal characters who have spread hoaxes of all kinds.

The newspaper The Wall Street Journal, controlled like Fox by the Murdochs, published that Tucker Carlson had a salary of 20 million dollars annually at Fox News. According to the American press, the presenter accused the network of breaking the contract after his dismissal through a letter that seemed like a prelude to legal action. The presenter's contract lasted until January 2025 and the network's intention was to continue paying his salary to prevent him from signing for another channel.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The new adventure comes more than seven months after that dismissal for which Fox did not give many explanations and which Lachlan Murdoch, the head of the company, presented as another programming adjustment. “It really is one of those mysteries that I will probably never get to,” Carlson said Monday in an interview for the The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, according to AP.

Promises and hoaxes

Despite being known for spreading lies and twisting reality, he presents himself as a champion of democracy and criticizes all other media. “News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public, but instead work to hide it. Journalists act as censors on behalf of entrenched power. They despise the public. They hate the truth.”

While he affirms this, his website features an interview with Alex Jones, sentenced to pay nearly $1.5 billion in several defamation lawsuits for spreading the hoax that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown ( Connecticut), the tragedy that cost the lives of 20 children and six educators, was a hoax. He falsely maintained that it was a showmanship to achieve stricter gun regulation. Parents of the victims suffered cases of threats and harassment from those they believed were fakes, listening to Jones.

Carlson continues the message in which he attacks traditional media by saying that “democracy cannot function in a society like this.” “Voters cannot know what they are voting for. People understand that they are being manipulated, and they resent it. The population becomes angry and paranoid,” she adds. In its democratic ideal, another of the contents of the new channel is an interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the candidate who has abandoned the Democratic Party and is running for president as an independent and who has one of the collections of hoaxes and conspiracy theories more complete. He claims that Vladimir Putin is acting in good faith in the conflict with Ukraine; that the emergence of HIV would have been manufactured so that corporations would sell more AIDS drugs; that vaccines cause autism; that Prozac is responsible for mass shootings in US schools; that Wi-Fi radio frequency signals can cause cancer; that chemicals in water turn children into transgender, or that Chinese and Jews are immune to covid-19.

“There is only one solution to a propaganda spiral like the one we are experiencing, and that is to tell the truth about the things that matter, clearly and without fear. That's our job. And we plan to do it every day, no matter what happens,” Carlson continues. In addition to Trump, who defends the hoax that the 2020 elections were stolen from him, the other Republican candidate whose interview can be seen on the channel is Vivek Ramaswamy, a climate change denier. Ramaswamy has defended some of the conspiracy theories of the far right, casting doubt on the investigations of the attacks of September 11, 2001, suggesting that the assault on the Capitol was staged or subscribing to the theory of the great replacement, which maintains that Immigration policies are specifically designed to dilute the political power of white Americans, causing them to represent a smaller portion of the population.

That content is now available on the Tucker Carlson Network.