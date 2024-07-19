Social media has become a great platform to express what people’s lives are like. migrants in the United StatesThrough them they share various forms of support, information of common interest as well as cultural differences, as in the case of this one. man who expressed that ‘family means nothing here’.

The controversial comment arose through the social network X, where the user Amante del Universo shared a video in which a young woman appears crying and telling that His mother had gone to his room to ask him to leave the house.he also narrated that had graduated just two months ago and asked for some advice.

The video titled ‘Having a child is for life, not for 18 years’ It was shared by the man and he added the following message: “As an immigrant, this was the most disconcerting thing about Americans.. I remember the first time I heard someone say ‘my mom owes me $15’ or ‘I pay rent to my parents.’ Family means nothing here“he concluded.

In this regard, his followers expressed various opinions, among which the following stand out: “The United States is a country formed from trade. It’s all instant gratification and transactional. I feel sad for this girl” or “Thanks for saying this. Me too.” I suffered the same culture shock when I heard it. Westerners treat the Fatherhood as a contract to be fulfillednot as a genuine desire to form a family based on love, care and cooperation.” Although many agreed with this, others felt the words as an attack and did not agree.

What is the average age at which young Americans become independent?



According to data provided by Eurostat and published by the Santander bank blog, the Young people in the United States leave home at the average age of 24Meanwhile, in European countries such as Spain and Poland, they do so at 29, and in Portugal, at 33. For this reason, the video of the young woman who was forced to leave her home at 18 surprised many on the social network.