Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, on Monday, condemned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for calling Congress President Sonia Gandhi all of her party for allegedly calling State Women and Child Development Minister Imrati Devi an item by state Congress President Kamal Nath. Should be removed from posts. Chauhan said in a letter to Sonia on Monday, I am writing this letter to you with a very distressed heart.

During the campaign in Madhya Pradesh assembly by-election, your party’s state president, leader of opposition and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath made a derogatory and indecent remark on state cabinet minister and Scheduled Caste woman leader Imrati Devi. That comment is so vulgar that I mention mentioning it in my letter is like insulting a woman again. All the national news channels of the country have featured this news prominently.

He said, I thought that being a woman yourself, you will take cognizance of this news and protest against the insult of a Dalit woman holding a constitutional post, condemn the remarks of your party leader and take strong action against her. But you have not done this till now.

Chauhan further wrote, look at Kamal Nath’s audacity to justify his indecent and slanderous remarks, while his remarks have been considered by all the media in the country as coercive remarks. He said that Imrati Devi has expressed her grief by crying in front of the media, which will make anyone’s heart ache. Elections keep on coming but this kind of insult of a Dalit woman stains your entire politics.

In a letter written to Sonia, Chauhan said, “I request you to strongly condemn Kamal Nath, who has done a shameful act of making vulgar and indecent remarks towards the Dalit woman minister and justify her, to remove her from all the posts of the party, so that the insult of women The leaders of your party should get lessons.

He said, I would like to say more here that if you have taken silence in this episode then you will be forced to believe that you have complete agreement with Kamal Nath’s remarks to Dalit Minister Imrati Devi. It is worth mentioning that while campaigning for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, who is contesting against Imrati Devi from the Dabra assembly seat of the state, Kamal Nath had said on Sunday, Suresh Raje ji is our candidate from Dabra. Simple-minded, simple. They are not like him. What is his name?

Meanwhile, the people present there started loudly saying ‘Imarti Devi, Imarti Devi. After this, Kamal Nath laughed and said, should I take his (Dabra’s BJP candidate) name. You recognize him more than me. You should have warned me in advance. What is this item?

Imrati Devi, counted among the loyal supporters of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, is one of the 22 rebel MLAs of the Congress whose resignation from the assembly to join the BJP fell on March 20. After this, the BJP returned to state power again on 23 March under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The by-elections will be held on November 3 in 28 assembly seats of the state, including Dabra.