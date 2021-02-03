Luis Ventura Y Jorge Rial They were one of the most explosive and spicy pairs in local entertainment, and for many years they were great friends. However, after 14 years of working together in Intruders (America, Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m.), in 2014 and after a fierce intern, they put their friendship aside and never made peace again.

Years passed and despite the fact that in the middle, many times, there was talk of a reconciliation between journalists, it was more of a collective fantasy than of reality. And there will no longer be chances to see the original “Intruders” together on the show that has been on the air for more than 20 years.

Is that this Wednesday, Rial, after several weeks of absence, reappeared in the cycle of America and confirmed that he will not continue to lead the program, ending all the speculations that were commented on his future.

“I did not speak of my professional life, I thank those who are interested and I admire those who report without information. I listen to people who do not know me and I do not know their tone of voice, I did not speak with anyone, for reasons of rearming the channel, which is understandable. I’m not actually going back to Intruders. I close a cycle. The program is the age of my daughters and this program is my real son, I gave birth to him ”, affirmed Jorge.

Clarion He contacted Ventura to find out his opinion on Rial’s departure and when asked about this news, he surprised with his response. “I do not see Intruders since 2014 … I don’t know who’s driving it … “, said the president of APTRA.

Despite having been a very important part of the program for more than a decade, Ventura left behind those successful years and many journalistic discoveries and returned to respond with an irony about Jorge’s resignation.

“I wish you all the best of luck … including Viviana Canosa and Los Profesionales de Siempre,” Luis replied, recalling the program that Canosa was doing at El Nueve (along with Adrián Pallares and Rodrigo Lussich, today in Intruders), old rival of Intruders in rating.

Luis’ “curious” comment also falls when, among the possible replacements for Rial in his historic cycle, Canosa herself was named, who would actually have her own program on the A24 news channel, from the same journalistic group.

Marcela Tauro, Luis Ventura and Jorge Rial in an old photo of “Intrusos”.

In 2018, in Incorrect (America), Luis had spoken publicly for the first time about his departure from Intruders and the breakdown in his relationship with his colleague and who was his close friend.

“Betrayal is the worst thing that can happen to me in my life. I’m going to say one thing. I’m going to say it for the first time, although I don’t know if it corresponds. What hurt me the most was Rial, that’s the truth. Because He was my brother, and in the same way that I covered, and I continue to cover, and I will keep silent until my death about everything I endured and he knows I kept quiet … “, Ventura assured.

In January of this year he spoke about it again, despite being very reluctant to touch on that subject. And he surprised with his story by indicating that his departure from Intruders, beyond several versions that transcended over the years, had to do with information he gave about Diego Maradona.

“Maradona told me that his daughters wanted him dead, and having said that brought me a lot of problems. What’s more, look what I’m going to tell you: I don’t know if my exit from Intruders had nothing to do with this issue. Look what I’m saying. And I’m not going to say anything else “, implying that beyond the differences he had with his colleague, it would have been a decision of a very powerful manager of America.