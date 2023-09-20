Cleaning company Claessen Tankcleaning Venlo is allowed to clean tankers in which benzene has been transported again. The municipality of Venlo imposed a ban on the company last month NRC had published about abuses at the company. The installation that is intended to prevent carcinogenic benzene from entering the environment now complies with the regulations again. The head of supervision of the municipality reports this a letter to the Venlo municipal council.

Last July, NRC revealed that Claessen Tankcleaning discharged liters of carcinogenic benzene into the sewer, after which it flowed unpurified into the Meuse. The torch that was supposed to burn the substance did not work, according to testimonies from employees and reports from the environmental department. Employees at the company were also at risk. At least ten serious industrial accidents have occurred in the past five years.

Research by NRC showed that the environmental service, Labor Inspectorate, environmental police and the Public Prosecution Service had been aware of the abuses at the company for three years, but hardly intervened.

A few days after publication, the municipality imposed a penalty on the company because the torch was indeed not working. Several parts were missing from the installation, such as the vacuum pump and the heat exchanger.

The company has now repaired the flare and can clean benzene tankers again. Claessen remains under increased supervision: the municipality requires that inspectors be present during the first cleaning of a benzene tank and that the company sends a list of such cleanings every week.

Insufficiently packed

Supervisors from the environmental department first noticed problems with the benzene torch at Claessen in 2020. In March 2022, the intention was expressed to impose a penalty, but nothing happened.

The municipality admitted to NRC last July that it had “not sufficiently followed through” with the penalty due to “the complexity of the file and lack of capacity”. Venlo also acknowledged that it had believed in Claessen’s good intentions for too long. “We had a lot of confidence that the company was working on solutions,” the spokesperson said. “That did not happen, even though a lot of time has passed.”

The Public Prosecution Service has been conducting an exploratory investigation into Claessen Tank Cleaning since last July. This investigation is still ongoing, a spokesperson said.