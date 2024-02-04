You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid
The VAR intervened to reverse the goal that tied the derby in the Spanish League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Arbitration controversies continue to be the order of the day and a new disputed action stirred up the atmosphere. The play occurred in the classic between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.
In the 47th minute, referee José Sánchez Martínez annulled the goal that meant Atlético's tie: After a corner kick, Stefan Savic scored with a header, anticipating Nacho.
The central judge initially validated the goal. However, the VAR intervened to warn him that Saúl, who was in an advanced position, was interfering with goalkeeper Adriy Lunin's vision.
The play sparked controversy on social media, in which many fans, especially Barcelona fans, complained of favoring Real Madrid.
It was not the only arbitration controversy: Real Madrid claimed an alleged foul by Savic on Jude Bellingham as a penalty, shortly after the disallowed goal.
Real Madrid is ahead 1-0, thanks to a goal scored by Brahim Díaz in the 20th minute.
News in development.
SPORTS
More Sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Controversial #classic #Atlético39s #goal #Real #Madrid #correctly #annulled
Leave a Reply