Arbitration controversies continue to be the order of the day and a new disputed action stirred up the atmosphere. The play occurred in the classic between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

In the 47th minute, referee José Sánchez Martínez annulled the goal that meant Atlético's tie: After a corner kick, Stefan Savic scored with a header, anticipating Nacho.

The central judge initially validated the goal. However, the VAR intervened to warn him that Saúl, who was in an advanced position, was interfering with goalkeeper Adriy Lunin's vision.

The play sparked controversy on social media, in which many fans, especially Barcelona fans, complained of favoring Real Madrid.

It was not the only arbitration controversy: Real Madrid claimed an alleged foul by Savic on Jude Bellingham as a penalty, shortly after the disallowed goal.

Real Madrid is ahead 1-0, thanks to a goal scored by Brahim Díaz in the 20th minute.

News in development.

