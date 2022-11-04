Controversial basketball star



new York The anti-Semitism scandal surrounding Kyrie Irving continues to make waves. Now the Brooklyn Nets have suspended the controversial basketball star because the 30-year-old repeatedly failed to clearly distance himself from anti-Semitism and apologize for his behavior.







Basketball superstar Kyrie Irving has been suspended from his club, the Brooklyn Nets, for at least five NBA games following the anti-Semitism scandal surrounding him. The club was “dismayed” by the attitude of their player, who repeatedly refused to clearly distance himself from anti-Semitism at a media event on Thursday (local time). Irving had announced that he would donate $500,000 (almost €510,000) to an organization that fights hatred in society. But an apology never crossed his lips.

“We have decided that Kyrie will be suspended without pay until he meets a series of objective corrective actions that address the harmful effects of his conduct,” the Nets club statement said. The ban applies to “no fewer than five games”. Such “failure to reject antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply troubling, violates our organization’s values ​​and constitutes behavior that is detrimental to the team.”







The 30-year-old recently shared a link via Twitter to the film entitled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”, which was criticized as anti-Semitic and which the US media also classified as racist and misogynist, homophobic and Islamophobic. On Wednesday, the Nets released a statement with Irving, each announcing a $500,000 donation to an anti-discrimination organization. However, Irving avoided a direct apology and was also sharply criticized by NBA boss Adam Silver on Thursday.

Only after the suspension did Irving publicly apologize in an Instagram post. Irving posted a comment on Instagram apologizing for the pain he caused Jews. “I initially reacted emotionally at being unfairly labeled as an anti-Semite instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by hateful remarks in the documentary,” Irving wrote.

