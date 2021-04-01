After the complaint for diversion of vaccines against the coronavirus, a directive from the SAMIC hospital in El Calafate was appointed in a key position of the Ministry of Health of the Nation by Carla Vizzotti.

The santacruceña Veronica De Cristofaro will occupy the position of Undersecretary of Federal Articulation, according to decree 227/2021, appeared in the Official Gazette this Thursday, and which bears the signature of Alberto Fernández, Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of Health herself.

De Cristófaro was president of the Board of Directors of the SAMIC Hospital of El Calafate, which was in the judicial spotlight after a complaint by Graciela Ocaña for a shipment by plane of doses to that city, which is already being investigated within the mother VIP vaccination.

According to ANSES records, at least until February he received SAMIC contributions (Comprehensive Medical Care Services for the Community), the network dependent on the national government to which the highly complex medical center of El Calafate belongs.

With a past in the Regional Hospital of Río Gallegos, he is a person very close to Kirchnerism. Integrated K lists as a candidate for provincial deputy, in 2015 (she supported former governor Daniel Peralta) and in 2019 (already with Alicia Kirchner).

“Coincidentally, the director of Hospital El Calafate, a close friend of Cristina Kirchner, was promoted to a national position with Carla Vizzotti,” said Graciela Ocaña, who denounced the irregularities in Santa Cruz.

“The permanent coincidences …“added the former Minister of Health, regarding the appointment of the daughter of former Peronist deputy Miguel De Cristófaro.

El Calafate, new focus of the VIP Vaccination

The prosecutor Eduardo Taiano investigates the transfer of 60 doses against the coronavirus from the Posadas Hospital to the medical center of the Santa Cruz town where the Kirchners have houses and hotels.

The irregular movement would have taken place last January, through an Aerolineas Argentinas flight that suffered delays in loading a conservative with vaccines.

“I suspect those vaccines were for friends of power, obviously close to Cristina Kirchner, “said Ocaña.” Coincidentally, two days after it was authorized for people over 60 years old. “

Graciela Ocaña, the former Minister of Health who denounced a possible VIP vaccination in El Calafet. Photo Andrés D’Elia

The prosecutor submitted a request to Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti to take them testimonial statement to two managers of the Posadas, in the framework of the case for the VIP Vaccination that has Ginés González García as the main involved, for the immunizations in his office.

Those summoned from the Posadas are its director Alberto Alejandro Maceira -who already declared in the case and pointed to the Ginés environment- and the head of monitoring Gustavo Javier Bahut.

Ocaña explained that they seek to determine “how this material happened in a conservatory that went directly to El Calafate.”

He added that, although the government recognizes the transfer of 10 vaccines, suspicions point to 60 doses involved.

“We want it to be investigated as well who were those vaccines for“said Ocaña, on Radio Rivadavia.

