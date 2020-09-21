Indian farmers’ organizations and the opposition Congress Party protest in vain against the liberalization of agriculture.

MUMBAI taz | “Take back the anti-farmers law”, is written on one of the protest signs of the farmers’ organization AIKSCC, which can currently be seen in northern India. Of the corona-related lockdown has already hit many farmers hard: supply chains have been interrupted, and some harvest workers have stayed away. Now they fear that an agrarian reform passed in both houses of parliament on Sunday will force them to sell their products below the minimum selling price.

Angry farmers marched towards parliament in the capital Delhi on Sunday. But they were stopped at the city limits. There were major protests in the agricultural state of Punjab (“India’s bread basket”) and in neighboring Haryana. Tractors blocked roads. Haryana’s police used water cannons.

The government argues that the reform will bypass middlemen, which will benefit the farmers. Because in the future they will be able to conclude contracts directly with companies and would no longer have to sell their products to price-bound state markets. Two of the largest Indian group owners have just announced their interest in food and agricultural retail.

The opposition fears that, instead of the state, corporations will regulate prices in the future. “Farmers are not illiterate. They understand that this is a way to get rid of the minimum price hedge, ”said Congress politician Pratap Singh Bajwa. As soon as the reform is passed, the Ambanis and Adanis corporations would enter the market, which Baiwa describes as a death sentence for many farmers.

Government faction uses chaos in the upper house

After a direct vote on the bill was rejected in the House of Lords, outraged MP Derek O’Brien dragged the bill to the vice chairman’s desk and tried to tear it up. Two other MPs climbed onto a table.

The television broadcast of the House of Lords Chaos, in which the government does not have a majority, was muted and then two of three new laws were waved through. Eight opposition members have been suspended for causing disturbance.

The protests continued on Monday. “The abolition of the minimum price is not mentioned in the draft laws on agriculture,” said the government politician Dushyant Chautala from Haryana, defending the reform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of a “turning point for India’s agriculture”. But many farmers are afraid. They are calling for a nationwide strike on September 25th.