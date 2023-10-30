In the last hours, The name of Gustavo Alfaro has caused a stir in Ecuador for a serious accusation against the Argentine coach who led that country’s team to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to the words of an Ecuadorian leader, Gustavo Alfaro asked a player for an unusual condition to be called up to the Ecuadorian team.

Dalo Bucarampresident of the 9 de Octubre club, revealed on Radio La Redonda that the Argentine strategist demanded that a footballer sign for Independiente del Valle in order to be called up to the national team of the neighboring country.

“At some point I wanted to bring José Angulo to 9 de Octubre, then He told me that Gustavo Alfaro had called him to tell him that if he didn’t sign for Independiente del Valle he couldn’t call him to the Ecuadorian national team.“he explained.

Gustavo Alfaro, coach of Ecuador in the defeat against Senegal.

The leader of the Ecuadorian second division team uncovered some irregular actions by coach Gustavo Alfaro and ignited controversy in Ecuadorian territory, where the coach did not turn out in the best way.

The Argentine sued the Ecuadorian Football Federation before Fifa for money that has been owed to him for several months.

