The news cases related to in the wrong direction, in Italy, there are many more than any motorist could imagine. Many simply end up with relative scare, but tragedies are always around the corner. And one wonders what could be the solutions to a problem that, despite the large presence of signs and technology, unfortunately continues to recur constantly.

The month of August began with a case of mixed drunkenness in the wrong direction, a really bad match. Fortunately, no one was hurt, as he reports Bolognatoday.it. But it is clear that just another misplaced maneuver would have been enough to take the news to a worse level. The facts are the following: in A1 two patrols of the Bologna Sud Motorway Police managed, with not a few difficulties, to stop a car that was traveling on the highway in the wrong direction in the section between Casalecchio di Reno and Sasso Marconi. At the wheel was a 63-year-old who was heading towards Florence, after having already traveled almost a kilometer in the wrong direction. The woman, the policemen still report, was not very lucid and agitated. The breathalyzer detected a BAC of 1.46 g / lalmost three times over the allowed limit.

The agents, in addition to the complaint for drunk driving, withdrew the woman’s license, subjecting her car to administrative detention for three months.

What happens in these cases? When the alarm goes off at the emergency numbers 112 or 113 with the signaling of a vehicle in the wrong direction, the operations center activates the signals on the variable message panels and send all available patrols, which are arranged on the same lane as the vehicle that has taken the wrong direction, slowing down the traffic behind it in mode safety car. Then the patrols activate the siren and flashing light as per protocol, finding a way to make the driver reverse gear and escorting him to the nearest service or emergency area.