Digital technology has advanced so much that it has expanded the ways in which individuals can interact with devices. Today, there are many options such as voice recognition, alternative controls and eye monitoring interfaces, which are essential for users with physical limitations.

Voice recognition has become essential for people with motor disabilities. However, for it to work correctly, it is essential that the labels on buttons and links are precise and clear, which simplifies activation through voice commands. Exact labels, such as “Submit form” instead of “Click here,” boost accessibility. In addition, offering tailored orders and preventing unforeseen situations that spoil the user experience, makes it easier for individuals to manage the navigation and functionalities of the websites in the best way.

Alternative controls, such as joysticks and specific devices for individuals with reduced mobility, are equally essential for accessibility. These controls facilitate customization and modifications according to the demands of each user. It is advisable to facilitate its use, simplify navigation in the digital interface. Elements such as large and easy-to-use buttons, without complicated settings, guarantee better interaction. Furthermore, it is necessary that all interface components be activatable with these devices, thus avoiding movements that require great precision.

A newer and more complex input option is eye-tracking, which allows the possibility of controlling certain devices with your gaze, an especially useful alternative for those with severe motor difficulties. However, this technology poses its own challenges in terms of accessibility. To prevent a simple glance from accidentally initiating a command, WCAG 2.2 recommends including a brief confirmation window prior to executing an action. Additionally, it is essential that the visual focus on the screen is well defined, allowing the user to identify which element has been chosen before moving forward. Evaluations with eye-tracking individuals are critical to improving the experience, ensuring accuracy and trigger timing match participants’ authentic needs.

On the other hand, touch screens present common challenges on mobile devices and tablets, particularly for those with motor restrictions. WCAG 2.2 emphasizes the importance of all interactive components being appropriately sized and arranged, so that they are easy to select without mistakes.

This element is very important in touch screen devices, where the components must be activated and touched exactly. Additionally, avoiding complicated actions, such as swiping or pinching, can optimize the experience for individuals with motor problems by providing them with simple options through buttons that provide similar functions.

Including diverse and affordable input methods in the creation of digital experiences helps create an inclusive environment and ensures that all individuals can participate under equal conditions.

By using various input methods, interactive components become more intuitive and flexible, which not only benefits individuals with disabilities, but also optimizes the overall experience for all users. In addition, pages and applications that adapt to different input technologies are better able to adapt to future technological advances, such as augmented reality devices or wearable devices.