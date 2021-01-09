A total of 22 municipalities are closed to entries and exits from this Saturday A control at the Cabezo Cortado roundabout, this Saturday. / Nacho Garcia / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, 9 January 2021, 19:55



The security forces are carrying out controls this weekend in Murcia, Cartagena and other cities to monitor compliance with the perimeter confinement, which affects, in total, 22 municipalities. You can only enter or leave these locations to go to work, a medical appointment, to take care of minors or dependents or to carry out unavoidable administrative procedures. In the image, a control of the National Police, this Saturday, at the Cabezo Cortado roundabout, at the exit from Murcia towards Molina de Segura. The measure will be in force for at least two weeks in the main cities of the Region, at extreme risk due to Covid incidence rates that exceed 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in one week.