The Local Police of Caravaca de la Cruz has intensified this summer the devices to control which motorcycles and motorcycles circulate in a regulatory manner and with the approved technical conditions. To date, and as a result of these random controls carried out on urban roads, more than a dozen sanctions have been filed and two vehicles have been withdrawn from circulation for failing to comply with the regulatory ordinance.

According to the General Vehicle Regulations, the penalties for driving with mopeds that do not comply with the types of homologation and technical characteristics established range from 200 euros onwards.

On the other hand, the City Council of Caravaca de la Cruz has joined this week the campaign of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to control the rate of alcohol and drug use in drivers, which is carried out throughout the week and will last until the end of the special operation on August 15. To do this, the Local Police will carry out checks at different points in the municipality.

The DGT warns that the risk of having an accident under the influence of alcohol is multiplied by 11 and up to 22 if drugs have been used. Between January 1 and June 30 of this year, 15 drivers and 7 pedestrians died in traffic accidents on the roads of the Region. The ‘post-mortem’ toxicological tests carried out revealed that 46.6% of those who died on interurban and urban roads tested positive for alcohol and two of them also for drugs. As for the pedestrians who died on interurban roads, 60% tested positive for the consumption of some substance.