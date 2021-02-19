Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has recommended taking into account some of the controls associated with promotional shows that are crowded with sales outlets, especially on foodstuffs, and with it the demand for consumers to buy these materials increases, and given the demand for these offers and to ensure consumer safety, these controls must be adhered to, including: Emphasis on The necessity of reading the food label for these products, and making sure that their expiration date extends for a sufficient period of time to consume the product, in addition to making sure that they are displayed well away from cleaning materials and chemicals and within the appropriate temperatures.

Through its channels, the authority stressed to avoid purchasing perishable foods such as milk and its derivatives in large quantities, to ensure that it is not spoiled and wasted, to reduce food waste, to shop in balance and not to purchase foodstuffs that exceed the needs of the consumer, so as not to be stagnant at home and thus expire and spoil.

Material not to be piled up

With regard to shopping trolleys, which are one of the main and important tools in the shopping process, and due to their frequent use by consumers in the process of shopping for many varieties of food and non-food commodities, they are subject to pollution, so the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority advises to ensure that the shopping cart is clean and free of Any liquids or contaminants as well as clean handle, ensuring that chemicals and detergents are not mixed with food during the shopping process.

The authority stresses the need not to use vehicles that show rust or breakage to avoid any damage, tearing, or denting in food packages or packages, and thus exposing the foodstuffs inside to the possibility of contamination with various factors, and also calls for the authority not to accumulate foodstuffs inside The trolley is to avoid being exposed to excessive pressure and consequently damage and leaking of juice.

The authority clarified that the unsafe circulation of foodstuffs is a wrong practice that poses a threat to the safety of food and society, so buying food from street vendors is a wrong behavior that endangers the safety of the consumer, and to ensure the safety of the traded food, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority stresses the need to avoid purchasing food from street vendors. And to make sure that food is obtained from one of the approved sales outlets spread throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The authority notes that the foodstuffs that are traded by street vendors are of unknown source and may carry many diseases and harmful microbes, as a result of their wrong circulation, without taking into account the correct conditions for handling food, so their exposure to car exhaust and dust makes them unsafe for human consumption and increases their risk. The authority calls on all consumers to report them to the competent authorities.

Risk of contamination

The shopping process represents an important link in the food safety chain, due to the possibility of foodstuffs being exposed to the risk of contamination or spoilage as a result of wrong practices during the shopping process, and to ensure the preservation of food safety when shopping, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority advises to follow the safe shopping guidelines and controls represented in the allocation of a cart For foodstuffs and other cleaning materials, household items and other non-food purchases, and when buying canned food, the authority recommends buying packages of a size commensurate with the needs of the consumer, and the authority also stresses the need to choose dry materials first such as grains and legumes, and make chilled and frozen materials, meat, fish and poultry the last purchases to avoid high Its temperature and consequently its spoilage, and the authority recommends separating raw food from vegetables and fruits in the shopping cart to avoid cross contamination, taking care to read the food label for all food products before purchasing them, and taking into account the delivery of foodstuffs directly to their destination to avoid spoilage.