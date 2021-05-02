Before announcing the adaptation of the Province of Buenos Aires to the new restriction scheme for stop the second wave of coronavirus, the Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, had designed the operation that in the early hours of Saturday caused disruptions and delays in the access to the Buenos Aires territory from the City.

On Friday evening, Axel Kicillof announced in his press conference from La Plata that the provincial government had decided “implement and strengthen sanitary controls in different accesses to the Province“.

It was the signal that Berni was waiting to impose a severe operation of verification on the Pan-American Highway, the Western Access and the Richieri Highway that caused traffic jams and traffic jams with delays of up to three hours to cross the limits between the City and the Buenos Aires territory.

Traffic jam, on Saturday, in Avenida General Paz. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

It happened on the beginning of a holiday weekend for May 1, with summer temperature and when thousands of porteños undertook a habitual exodus towards the countries, rest houses and walks in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

“The measure was strictly sanitary. The Buenos Aires Police accompanied and acted as support for the device established by the Ministry of Health,” they explained to Clarion near the office of Minister Berni.

They acknowledge that it was a refractory measure: “Beyond the bad mood and the impact it had in the early hours of Saturday, we all know that the transit of people increases the circulation of the virus. Although it causes discomfort among drivers we must contemplate that we are in a pandemic and we should do it“said Security spokesmen.

According to an assessment made at the Police Operations Center, they reviewed 8,890 private vehicles; 240 passenger transports and 25,400 citizens were identified.

Unexpected balance

In addition to the health objective, for the security force there was an unexpected balance: they found 13 people who were wanted for crimes; they arrested 10 fugitives and hijacked 10 vehicles for various irregularities.

The conclusion for the minister’s team: “We are tremendously satisfied with what was done. Will continue to be done. It is necessary to continue with these actions because if the entrance to a building, a hotel or a business is controlled, the same must happen at the entrance to the Province. “

And they reject the criticism that from the opposition provoked the restrictive measure: “They have nothing to do with an impediment to the right to move freely. Responds to a health strategy“.

In the Interior they have a similar evaluation. “They are part of the announcements made this Friday. We will continue with the controls in these days of restrictions established by Nation and Province“They explained near Kicillof.

Where will the next seals be installed? “It is a tactical decision of the Security area. They will be random, at different points and without prior notice“, advanced the authorities.

Were there alternatives for mass sector controls that did not affect the overwhelming majority of Buenos Aires residents who wanted to leave their homes for a weekend?

Public walks, fairs and informal gatherings such as “La Salada” in Lomas de Zamora appear as one of the sources of possible contagion due to the lax care observed in those places.

“To advance on those possible sources of contagion, we will continue with door-to-door operations, detecting them and those of sanitary control on public roads. The supervision of the fairs is a job that we are developing with the mayors,” they responded in the Government.

The communal chiefs of the South of the GBA were the first to ask for more restrictive measures.

In maintaining the schools without being present and in postponing – and even extending – the prohibition of night circulation. But the control over these topics that corresponds to the inspectors who lead the mayors appear to be ineffective.

To reinforce this line, Kicillof authorized the mayors to adhere to a regulation that provides for a system of fines that can reach 4.3 million pesos for offenders.

It is a tool that was also announced in the summer, to contain clandestine parties and uncontrolled social gatherings. There is no record that a sanction has been applied that reaches these amounts as a conviction of an administrative judge of Misconduct.

On the first day of the new restrictions, Buenos Aires added 7,508 new infections. This Sunday the record was 5,102. The steep curve seems to start to give way, at least that is what the data of the last days shows.

But Kicillof needs and wants a steeper decline to preserve the health system.

Axel Kicillof with Sergio Berni, last year.

“In a month 1,000 intensive care beds were occupied in Greater Buenos Aires, leading to an occupancy level of 76%, which implies saturation of the system,” he explained on Friday to justify the new restrictions.

He knew that the records of infections in the territory were beginning to give way. But nonetheless forced to the maximum the pressure on the National Government to make the decline in the mobility of Buenos Aires more severe.

“This is not enough in any way, since (maintaining these contagion figures) would imply continuing with the system on the brink of collapse and resigning ourselves to living with serious cases and hundreds of deaths every day,” he argued.

After that sentence, and while asking the head of the Buenos Aires government. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who abandons the “discussions on federalism and autonomy,” approved Berni’s plan to control the inhabitants of CABA who, on the sunny Saturday of Labor Day, decided to go out to find a free space in the suburbs.