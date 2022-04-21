Crypto assets have grown exponentially. Global business jumped from US$ 13 million at the end of 2016 to US$ 3 trillion in 2021. In Brazil, the volume increased from R$ 100 billion in 2019 to R$ 215 billion in 2021. Insecurity increased in the same proportion, as these transactions occur in parallel to the financial system. Therefore, many nations seek to create their virtual currencies or regulate this activity. In Brazil, the initiative is the Bill (PL) 3.825/2019, by Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR). The vote was scheduled for Tuesday (19). The PL defines guidelines for consumer protection, combating financial crimes and transparency of operations.

$3 trillion was moved in cryptocurrencies in the world in 2021

For the director of operations of the tokenization company Ribus, Daniel Carius, the PL gives more security to the market, by separating the assets of users from that of brokers. However, he criticizes points of the proposal. “The PL gives the State a lot of power to say what a digital asset is, in addition to creating bureaucracy that can inhibit the performance of small businesses,” said Carius. NFMarket’s chief strategy officer and founder Lucas Buck said the rules will help the market’s credibility. But he also has criticisms. “Trying to control a virtual asset created in a decentralized way is drying ice, because fraud has always existed, even with cash”, he said.