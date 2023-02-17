The teams of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman and the Ajman Police were able to control and deal with a fire incident that broke out in one of the towers of the Louloua residential complex in Al Rashidiya 1.

Measures to combat the fire accident were carried out in the presence and supervision of the Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

Al-Nuaimi explained that the police and civil defense forces were able to evacuate the residents of the tower, and the accident was completely controlled and extinguished, and cooling operations are still continuing at the accident site.

He added that the accident resulted in the external façade of the tower igniting on one side and reaching a number of residential apartments, with 9 cases of suffocation, which were treated at the scene by the national ambulance, and two people with moderate injuries were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital for treatment.