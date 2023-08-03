Abu Dhabi Police teams and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority succeeded in controlling a fire that broke out this evening in a commercial building in Mussafah Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi. The fire did not result in any injuries, and the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

According to the official account of the Abu Dhabi Police on Twitter, cooling and smoke removal operations are now taking place.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority also urged the public to obtain information from official authorities, and to avoid spreading or circulating rumors.