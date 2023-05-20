The Civil Defense Force of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority managed to control a fire that broke out in 5 wooden boats in Sharjah Incense, and one of its workers was slightly injured.

A report was received at the Sharjah Police Operations Room this morning, Saturday, at 8:31 a.m., stating that a fire broke out in a number of wooden boats parked on the Sharjah Creek in the night area.

Accordingly, the fire brigades, police patrols, and national ambulance went to the scene of the accident, and the fire was brought under control, while one of the workers of Asian nationality was injured; He was on board one of the boats with minor injuries, and he was transferred to Al Qasimi Hospital, and integrated health care was provided to him.

The competent authorities of the Sharjah Police have started investigations to find out the causes of the accident.