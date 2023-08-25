Forest fires that have been raging for days in northeastern Greece continue to cause trouble for firefighters on Friday, despite the fact that a fire northwest of Athens has been largely brought under control, according to Greek media, according to Giannis Artobios, a spokesman for the fire brigade.

And the channel “ERT” quoted Artobios as saying that progress in extinguishing the fire that broke out in the Parnitha mountains near Athens on Friday morning was achieved mainly thanks to the low intensity of the winds.

Despite this, huge fires continued in the Dadia National Park and near the city of Alexandroupolis in the north-east of the country, without interruption.

The European Union’s Crisis Management Commissioner, Yaniz Lenarcic, stated that the fires in the region are already the largest in the history of the bloc’s countries.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said that there were still “major problems” despite the relatively low winds in this area.

Yesterday evening, Thursday, the Greek Fire Service recorded 69 new fires breaking out across the country during the past 24 hours, most of which have been contained. Artobius asserted that many of these fires were started by foul play, but this is difficult to prove.

Artobios added that the fires broke out at short intervals in different places, especially in the two largest sources of fire in Parnitha and Dadia, as well as on the island of Evia.

He added, “We have evidence, and the authorities are investigating.” Evidence such as flammables after fires is difficult to find in many cases.