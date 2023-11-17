The Sharjah Civil Defense Authority reported that a report was received from the police operations rooms at 15:34 stating that a fire accident had occurred in Industrial No. 6, which was a fire in used car spare parts warehouses.
She indicated that the fire was dealt with by civil defense teams in record time without causing casualties, while the cooling process is now underway.
