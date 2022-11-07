The teams of the Civil Defense Department in Dubai had control over a fire that broke out in the facade of a tower in the downtown area of ​​Dubai early yesterday morning, according to the spokesman for the department, who indicated that all residents were immediately evacuated safely, and there were no injuries or deaths.

The administration revealed a decrease in the fires index of towers and buildings with a height of more than eight floors by 5.48% during the current year.

For its part, Emaar confirmed in a statement that it will provide full support and care to the affected population.

In detail, the spokesman for the Civil Defense said that a report was received at 3.11 am yesterday, about a fire in the facade of one of the towers in the downtown area of ​​Dubai.

He added that the rescue and firefighting teams moved to the scene of the accident within five minutes of receiving the report to the operating room and immediately proceeded to extinguish the moderate-intensity fire on the facade of the tower, and at exactly 04:52 am, the field commander of the work team confirmed that the fire was under control. .

He added that only three hours later, the field commander announced that the firefighting and cooling operations had ended completely, and the site had been handed over to the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures.

He pointed out that fire accidents in Dubai buildings with a height of eight floors and more decreased by 5.48% during the first nine months of this year by 69 accidents, compared to 73 fires during the same period last year, stressing the full commitment of all tall buildings in the emirate to building and safety standards. from fires and its compliance with the best international standards and regulations in this regard.

In addition, a spokesman for “Emaar” company said that the fire that broke out yesterday morning broke out in the “Boulevard Walk” building, and the situation was contained with the support of the concerned government agencies, and no injuries were recorded.

He affirmed the company’s full commitment to the protocols and regulations related to security and safety, and placed considerations of the health and safety of its residents as a top priority, pointing out that Emaar is currently cooperating with the relevant authorities to investigate the causes of the accident, and is also communicating with residents affected by the accident to ensure that they receive the necessary care and support.

