The Civil Defense Force and the cadres of the Sharjah Police General Command took control of a fire that broke out yesterday, Thursday, in a residential tower in the Al Nahda area in Sharjah, consisting of 39 floors and containing 750 apartments, after a quick response in which they were able to save a large number of people and prevented the flames from spreading to the entire tower. The accident resulted in 5 deaths, and 156 people of different nationalities, including children, were sheltered.

His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed his deep condolences to the families of those who died as a result of the fire, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Major General Al Shamsi said that a report was received by the Sharjah Police Operations Room yesterday, Thursday, at 10:50 p.m., stating that a fire had broken out in one of the residential towers in the Al Nahda area in Sharjah. Accordingly, all the competent personnel of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority and the Sharjah Police General Command moved in. Which began its operations, each according to its specialty, and was able to extinguish the fire in record time, but the rising smoke led to suffocation and the death of (5) cases, while (17) cases were subject to urgent health care, and (27) cases were discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary treatments in total. (44) cases.

Major General Al Shamsi pointed out that, in cooperation with the strategic partner, the Red Crescent Authority, we were able to accommodate (156) people of different nationalities in one of the emirate’s hotels, including 18 children aged from one to 10 years. All medical examinations were also conducted to ensure their safety, and to provide All aspects of support for those affected by the accident are provided by the relevant police departments and strategic partners.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police explained that the preliminary examinations and reports of the forensic laboratory indicate that the cause of the fire was the contact of a glowing heat source with the suspended waste in one of the skylights, which resulted in the fire breaking out and escalating to the upper floors, and the smoke spreading heavily into the residential apartments.

Emphasizing the importance of awareness of the causes of fires, and taking all prevention and safety measures, whether by property owners or tenants, to reduce the occurrence of unfortunate accidents. Preserving lives and property is a shared responsibility that everyone should take seriously and responsibly.

