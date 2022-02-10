A fire broke out in a general trade warehouse in the Al Khabaisi area in the Deira region of Dubai, according to the spokesman for the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, who indicated that the civil defense teams in Dubai succeeded in controlling the fire, and the accident did not result in any injuries or deaths.

He explained that the administration received a notification at 12:54 pm yesterday that a fire had occurred in a warehouse in the Al-Khabaisi area, so teams from the Port Said Fire Station immediately went as the first responder to the competent authority, and arrived at the site of the accident within four minutes.

By examining the accident, it was found that it was a fire in a general trade warehouse, which caused the emergence of a thick cloud of smoke due to the warehouse containing flammable materials, pointing out that the firefighting and rescue teams began their work upon arrival and worked to contain the fire in the warehouse and prevent the spread of flames to neighboring buildings. .

The field commander informed the work teams in the accident, that the fire was brought under control at 1:20, that is, within 25 minutes, without causing any casualties or injuries, and then the firefighting teams began cooling operations before transferring the site to the competent authorities to complete the investigations.

• The fire caused a thick cloud of smoke because the warehouse contained flammable materials.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

