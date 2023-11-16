Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority teams were able to control a fire that broke out this morning, November 16, 2023, in a factory in the Musaffah area.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed through its official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that the fire did not result in any injuries.

Abu Dhabi Police calls on the public to obtain information from official authorities and avoid spreading or circulating rumours.