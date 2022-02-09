The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority teams controlled a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building on Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi city. The competent teams put out the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution, and controlled the situation.

The process of cooling and limiting the damage caused by the fire is underway.

A report was received to the operations room at 12:09 am about a fire in a building on Hamdan Street, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams immediately moved and the fire was brought under control, and the accident did not result in any injuries.

The authority also confirmed that all concerned teams deal with the situation directly and calls on the public to elicit information from its official sources and to avoid circulating rumors and incorrect information.



