Dubai Civil Defense teams and Dubai Police rescue teams succeeded in controlling a fire in a building in the International City, where all those present were evacuated and all measures were taken to ensure the safety of residents.
The accident resulted in one death and two injuries, and the necessary medical care was provided to them, as the Dubai Government Media Office stated through its official account on the social networking site “X”, “Twitter”, previously.
