The Comptroller General of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, responsible for the ineligibility of opponents of the dictator Nicolás Maduro, will be the new president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body responsible for holding and supervising elections in the country.

The body’s new composition, which will have three deans from Chavista (Amoroso and two others) and two from the opposition, was announced on Thursday (24).

Starting with the rectors linked to the government, all five members of the previous composition of the CNE had resigned from their seats in June, which started a process for a new formation of the collegiate, recently concluded by the National Assembly – controlled by the Maduro dictatorship.

Elvis Amoroso is a member of the board of the Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), a leader of the Chavista regime, and a friend of deputy and first lady Cilia Flores. As Comptroller General of the Republic, he made opposition politicians such as María Corina Machado, Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano ineligible.

On X (new Twitter name), Capriles denounced that the definition of Amoroso as president of the CNE makes clear Maduro’s intention to sabotage the 2024 presidential election. The primaries to define the opposition candidate will be held in October.

“Nicolás Maduro, by nominating Elvis Amoroso as president of the CNE, shows what his strategy will be, he wants to scare away the vote, he will try to take us off the electoral route and divert us from the objective that unites all Venezuelans: to leave behind the worst government in the history of our country and open the doors to the future”, he wrote.

Among other opposition manifestations, the Citizen Encounter party pointed out in a note that “nothing can take us away from our commitment to defeat, through democratic and constitutional means, Nicolás Maduro”, while Popular Will said that Amoroso’s appointment was “irregular” and “unconstitutional”, according to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website.