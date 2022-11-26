Although the holders of Water and Drainage of MonterreyJuan Ignacio Barragán, and from Conagua, Germán Martínez, warned that the water crisis has not passed in Nuevo León, and that there is a risk of it happening again next year, the federal agency endorsed the transfer of water from the El Cuchillo Dam .

Yesterday, at the event where the shipment of 200 million cubic meters from the reservoir located in the municipality of China, Martínez acknowledged that Monterey goes through one water crisis and it can get worse.

Therefore, he justified that the transfer of El Cuchillo It will be carried out under “special conditions”, that is, an amount less than that established in the agreement to provide water to the beneficiaries of the Irrigation District 026.

According to the federal official, The knife It is in conditions to serve the metropolitan area and the irrigators of Tamaulipas.

“The transfer that we are going to make of The knife a la Marte R. Gómez is not going to affect at all, it is not going to affect the availability of water from El Cuchillo to the metropolitan area of ​​Nuevo León at all,” he said.

“The Knife is in condition to give the water service both to the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey and to Irrigation District 026 through the Marte R. Gómez Dam”.

Barragán, who attended the transfer announcement, warned that the metropolitan area of Monterey The supply crisis is still not over, so it called for projects together with Tamaulipas and Coahuila.

“This year was a very difficult year in matter of water, and the Governor (Samuel García) was very involved in all the actions that allowed us to get out of this crisis, at least from the depths of the crisis in the metropolitan area of Monterey.

“We think it is possible for us to develop regional projects, obviously, in this situation where we still we are in crisis in Monterrey, As Engineer Germán Martínez, (head of Conagua) already commented well, the dam in particular, the Cerro Prieto dam, is at a very, very low level, which puts us at risk of having a crisis again this year” Barragan said.