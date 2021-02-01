The Control version for the “new generation”, PS5 and Xbox Series X, brings important improvements compared to the version for the “old gen”, PS4-PS4 Pro and Xbox One-Xbox One X, although the truth is that this adaptation has not met expectations that it had generated, to such an extent that I think it has highlighted the shortcomings of “a generation that is not a new generation”, and that obviously are not at the level of the “hype” that they had sold us.

Lets start by the beginning. Control version for PS5 works on 1440p resolution and offers two different modes, the quality mode and the performance mode. The first uses ray tracing and has a rate of 30 frames per second, while the second disables ray tracing to offer an average of 60 frames per second.

So far so good, but what graphic quality does this control version use? From minute 12:49 we can see in the video that combines a mix of settings in medium quality and low quality, but since Digital Foundry have been able to confirm that some graphical options, such as the viewing distance of objects, are set at a lower level than the low quality option on PC, and that they look really bad.

Ray tracing makes an important difference in terms of graphic quality, but to maintain a good level of performance and avoid fluidity problems, it has been implemented in a custom and limited way. These are the “tricks” Using the Control version for PS5:

Ray tracing does not render at native resolution of the game (1440p), but is rendered at 1080p and then rescaled via checkerboard. The difference that this makes is great, both in resource consumption and image quality. On PC we don’t have this option, and ray tracing is rendered at native resolution.

of the game (1440p), but is rendered at 1080p and then rescaled via checkerboard. The difference that this makes is great, both in resource consumption and image quality. On PC we don’t have this option, and ray tracing is rendered at native resolution. Ray tracing rendering distance is reduced on opaque surfaces, eliminating a significant amount of ray-traced reflections that are present in the PC version.

In general, the result that Control offers on PS5 is not bad, but considering the limited implementation that has been made of ray tracing, better to play it in performance mode and enjoy the stable 60 FPS, and free of “stuttering”, which offers this mode.

Control works better on an RTX 2060 than on PS5, and without DLSS 2.0

I’ve been sharing articles with you for a long time in which I strive to show you the reality behind PS5 and Xbox Series X, not because I don’t like these consoles, quite the opposite, in fact I’m going to buy a PS5 when the stock is normalized, but to prevent you from getting caught up in the hype that has been generated around them, and that this ends up causing you a disappointment.

Some said that both consoles were going to have a GPU as powerful as an RTX 2080 Ti, and that they were going to master ray tracing without problem thanks to the optimization they present as “closed” platforms, but in the end it was all smoke. We already saw, at the time, that the classic tricks of the consoles, such as the dynamic or rescaled resolution, graphics settings in low quality and rendering below native resolution would end up being a reality on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and indeed, it has been fulfilled.

Control for PS5 works in 1440p comes set to medium-low quality, and has a ray tracing that renders at half that resolution and has, in addition, other limitations on certain surfaces. It works at 30 FPS.

Well, Control on PC, with an NVIDIA RTX 2060 and without activating DLSS 2.0, works on 1440p with maximum quality, Ray tracing in medium quality and applied to reflections as well as transparencies and shadows with a stable average of between 30 and 40 FPS. If we activate the DLSS 2.0, we can play with ray tracing to the maximum with averages of 40 to 45 FPS (DLSS 2.0 in quality mode).

If after everything we have seen you want to continue thinking that the PS5 GPU is at the level of a perfect RTX 2080 Ti, you are free to do so, but as you can see not only is it not true, but in certain conditions it even falls short of an RTX 2060.