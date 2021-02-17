Control: Ultimate Edition receives an update to fix problems on Xbox Series X | S by Bhavi Mandalia in Gaming 0 SHARES 1 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter A few days ago we learned that Remedy had reached the best figures in its history thanks to Control. It is not for less, because his latest work has received an almost unanimous and positive criticism from both the specialized media and the fans. Following the recent release of its final version, the Finnish company is now polishing bugs. In that sense, today Control: Ultimate Edition receives an update to fix problems on Xbox Series X | S, version of the game that users have been reporting errors that the creators of Alan Wake are already trying to tackle. Expect an update for Control Ultimate Edition on Wednesday for PS5 and Series X | S. It fixes some of the crash issues on X | S and mission related bugs. – Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) February 16, 2021 This is how he explained it Thomas puha, Communications Director at Remedy, via his Twitter account in the last hours: “Expect an update for Control: Ultimate Edition on Wednesday (today) for PS5 and Series X | S. Fix some of the crash issues in X | S bugs related to missions ”. The update should be available sometime today, although Remedy has not specified a specific time, so we will have to wait to see what time it ends up being applied to the game. Is Control: Ultimate Edition worth it on Xbox Series X? Just a few minutes after the publication of the previous tweet, Puha wrote another message on the 280-character social network explaining the existence of other problems they are already working on: “We are also investigating the Series X | S crashes with Microsoft, with a solution currently in testing. This would be another update. We will tell you more about this as soon as possible. ” Remember that Control: Ultimate Edition is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, while the base version of the game is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

//add bootstrap classes to wordpress generated elements jQuery('.avatar-70, .avatar-50, .avatar-40').addClass('img-circle'); jQuery('.comment-reply-link').addClass('btn'); jQuery('#reply-form input#submit').addClass('btn');

//disable responsiveness //move slider next arrow for videos if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){ slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').addClass('video-playing'); }); slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').removeClass('video-playing'); }); } //hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded jQuery('#sticky-menus').show(); jQuery('.it-widget-tabs').show(); jQuery('.bar-label').show(); //jquery nav menus jQuery("#sticky-menu") .mmenu({ position: "left", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Navigation" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").hide(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 0 }); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").show(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 1 }); } ); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/control-ultimate-edition-recibe-una-actualizacion-para-solucionar-problemas-en-xbox-series-xs/#section-menu-mobile") .mmenu({ position: "right", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Sections" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); } ); //superfish jQuery('#sticky-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('#section-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 300, speed: 100, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('.utility-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false });

//hide scrollers until fully loaded jQuery('.explicit-inner').show(); jQuery('.trending-wrapper').show();

jQuery(".trending-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".explicit-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".trending-content .scrollableArea").addClass("loop");

//jquery ui slider jQuery('.form-selector').slider({ value: 5, min: 0, max: 10, step: 0.1, orientation: "horizontal", range: "min", animate: true, slide: function( event, ui ) { var rating = ui.value;

jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html( rating ); } });

//HD images if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) { var images = jQuery("img.hires"); // loop through the images and make them hi-res for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) { // create new image name var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4); var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4); imageName += "@2x" + imageType; //rename image images[i].src = imageName; } } jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox(); jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox(); jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox(); jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'}); //placeholder text for IE9 jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder(); //insert content menu items jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () { var id = jQuery(this).attr('id'); var label = jQuery(this).data('label'); jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '

' + label + '

' ); });

var fromTop = 119; //attach scrollspy jQuery('body').scrollspy({ target: '.contents-menu', offset: fromTop });

//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked dynamicElements();

//menu hover fx menuHovers();

});

//applied to elements within ajax panels function dynamicElements() { //portholes mouseovers jQuery(".portholes .porthole-link").hover( function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.8' }, 150); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 350); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 100); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).addClass("active"); next(); }); }, function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 250); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); next(); }); } ); //active hover jQuery(".add-active").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass("active"); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); } ); //image hovers jQuery(".active-image").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); jQuery(".the_content").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); //jQuery tooltips jQuery('.info').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-top').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-bottom').tooltip({ placement: 'bottom' }); jQuery('.info-left').tooltip({ placement: 'left' }); jQuery('.info-right').tooltip({ placement: 'right' }); //jQuery popovers jQuery('.popthis').popover(); //jQuery alert dismissals jQuery(".alert").alert(); //jQuery fitvids jQuery('.video_frame').fitVids(); //equal height columns equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); //if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }

//call equal height columns when window is resized jQuery(window).resize(function() { equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); });

//call equal height columns when widgets is resized jQuery("#widgets").resize(function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); });

//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are //hidden and don't have heights until visible jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#section-menu-full a.parent-item', function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery("#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list"), true); }); //equal height columns function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) { tallest = 0; width = jQuery(window).width(); group.each(function() { jQuery(this).removeAttr('style'); thisHeight = jQuery(this).height(); if(thisHeight > tallest) { tallest = thisHeight; } }); if(width > 991 || nolimit) { group.height(tallest); } }

var topOffset = 70; var barOffset = 208;

jQuery(window).scroll(function() { if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: '0px' }, 100); } else { if(!jQuery('#sticky-menu').is(':visible') && !jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/control-ultimate-edition-recibe-una-actualizacion-para-solucionar-problemas-en-xbox-series-xs/#section-menu-mobile").is(':visible')) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: '-100px' }, 500); } } if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('sticky-mobile'); } else { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('sticky-mobile'); }

//back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }); function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }

function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }

//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }

//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

//hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

/** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");

//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;

//subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }

// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/control-ultimate-edition-recibe-una-actualizacion-para-solucionar-problemas-en-xbox-series-xs/#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);

// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/control-ultimate-edition-recibe-una-actualizacion-para-solucionar-problemas-en-xbox-series-xs/#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/control-ultimate-edition-recibe-una-actualizacion-para-solucionar-problemas-en-xbox-series-xs/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/control-ultimate-edition-recibe-una-actualizacion-para-solucionar-problemas-en-xbox-series-xs/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });

//pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }

//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }

//WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {

//flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '

'+ '' + '' + '' + '

' }, function(data) { }); }

//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();

//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);

});

jQuery.noConflict();