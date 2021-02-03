Although they had already been described previously, Control Ultimate Edition launch trailer details next-gen enhancements. Control: Ultimate Edition originally released last year on previous-gen consoles, bringing together the base game alongside its post-launch DLC and promising a free next-gen update. The Control: Ultimate Edition version for PS5 and Xbox Series X is now available, as well as the Control Ultimate Edition launch trailer that explains in more detail the various next-generation benefits the game will receive.

Control: Ultimate Edition on next-gen consoles supports a Ray Traced graphics mode and 60fps performance mode, giving gamers some options when it comes to playing on next-gen platforms. However, regardless of which option they choose, Control: Ultimate Edition players on Xbox Series X will notice an improvement significant in overall game performance.

505 Games considers Xbox Series S to limit Control: Ultimate Edition and then rectifies

Control Ultimate Edition Launch Trailer Details Next-Gen Enhancements

Control Ultimate Edition is the ultimate way to experience the award-winning game of Remedy. Not only does it feature the best performing version of the base game, but it also includes The Foundation and AWE expansions. The Control expansions didn’t create as much of a buzz as the base game, but they still extend the experience and go a long way toward promoting the Remedy video game universe.

Something to keep in mind is that those who have the original version of Control will not be able to update to the next generation version for free. Which undoubtedly generated controversy at the time. It has not yet been confirmed if the Ultimate version will be available in Game Pass, replacing the version that currently appears. All in all, the launch trailer for Control Ultimate Edition is an invitation to dive back into this universe.