Control The Regional State Administrative Agency suspended the operation of the service home in Rovaniemi: Improper treatment of customers, several serious deficiencies in operations

The shortcomings of the service home have been known for a long time. The service home on Seitarannantie has provided enhanced service housing for mental health and substance abuse rehabilitators.

28.1. 9:57 | Updated 28.1. 15:43

Lapin The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) has ordered the operation of the Riekonlenno service home in Rovaniemi to be suspended. Avi announced his decision last Friday on Thursday.

The suspension is based on several identified deficiencies. The Regional State Administrative Agency visited the unit last week on the basis of reports of maladministration.

You were found to have deficiencies in the adequacy of the premises, the treatment of customers, the organization of food supply, the number of staff and the status of the staff.

The private service home on Seitarannantie has provided enhanced service housing for mental health and substance abuse rehabilitators. The age distribution of customers is large: the youngest residents are under 50 years old, but the oldest is already over 80 years old.

Service home the premises consist of two buildings. There are 21 customer seats in the service points.

Chief Inspector of Social Welfare Marjut Eskelinen The Lapland Regional State Administrative Agency says that the shortcomings have been serious.

There were goods in front of the emergency exits of the residential floors. The inspection visit also revealed a pungent odor in some living quarters, which gave rise to suspicion of possible moisture damage. Water came from the ceiling to one customer’s bed.

For example, there was no handwashing point in the dining room, and customers washed their hands in the cleaning closet.

Eskelinen says that the property maintenance tasks were also left to either the nursing staff or the customers themselves.

“For example, the sandbags were in the wind cabinets, so that everyone can apparently sand the yard at the same time when they go out,” Eskelinen says.

The Rovaniemi Environment Center also carried out its own inspection of the service home last Friday.

Also According to Eskelinen, there were irregularities in the treatment of customers. Their property and purchases had been inspected and taken over by staff and they had been ordered to have room inspections.

Clients’ health information had not been processed properly, but was openly visible on, for example, office bulletin boards. Customer and patient documents were also found, for example, in the laundry depot and staff social facilities.

Eskelinen estimates that the practices seriously violate the fundamental rights of social care residents. “They are the most vulnerable people in society who cannot defend their rights,” Eskelinen recalls.

There were also shortcomings in food supply. Previously, the food was delivered from the city’s central kitchen, but since the turn of the year, according to Eskelinen, the food has been delivered as semi-finished products. Proper attention was also not paid to food storage and cold chains.

The nursing staff had to participate, for example, in arranging food supply without the required qualifications.

Staff were required to take too long shifts. For example, permanent staff were required to work shifts of up to 24 hours. There have also been shortcomings in the organization of occupational health care for at least some of the employees. An occupational health and safety investigation has been launched into the treatment of employees.

In all the number of staff in the service home has been insufficient. There were too few staff at times.

According to Eskelinen, the operation of the service home was suspended immediately, because, for example, an inspection of the city on Friday revealed that there were not enough staff for the weekend.

The city of Rovaniemi also carried out two inspections at Riekonlent last autumn. According to the inspection report, there were already too few medical staff at that time. For example, there were only two community nurses on duty at the weekend, and only one at night.

According to Eskelinen, the service home entrepreneur has been pointed out about shortcomings in the past. Palvelukoti Riekonlento Oy received a license in 2007.

Avi believes the grievances endangered the safety of the customers. The suspension shall remain in force until the regional government agency decides otherwise.

The city of Rovaniemi has temporarily taken over the operation of the service home. However, the city does not intend to continue its operations. New places are being sought for customers.