Follow the control session to the government, with the presence of Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the latest news today

09:17 EH Bildu asks about housing Oskar Matute asks the president about government measures against the serious housing problem. Sánchez responds with the aid to the rental of housing of which thousands of young people are benefiting. “I promised that this was going to be the Housing Legislature.”

09:14 “Why Catalans have to pay everyone’s party” “We have a double punishment, we pay twice as much as others and the cost of life is different,” denounces the spokeswoman for Junts, Miriam Nogueras. Sánchez insists on the ascent of the SMI “61%” and the intention, he says, “is to continue increasing it.” “I do not share your fiscal policy,” says the president, who returns to pull the data of ‘The Economist’. “We are the best economy in the world.”

09:10 Ask together about the political situation in Spain As is recurring, the president of the Government responds to the economic growth of our country. «Debt and public deficit has been reduced. We are on a course towards full employment ».

09:08 Sánchez does not respond about Yolanda Díaz “You are for Spanish politics that Milei’s cryptocurrency for Argentine voters,” says Sánchez, who avoids answering the initial question about Yolanda Díaz.

09:06 “A government has never been as useless and as expensive as yours” “It has risen 97 times the taxes and the drop that fills the glass is that they want the milleurists to also pay,” Feijóo has shaved on the SMI. “For what interests you there is money,” he insisted. “There are people who live better of subsidies than working.”

09:03 Face to face between Sánchez and Feijóo The opposition leader asks the president if Yolanda Díaz lied by saying that he learned from the press of the taxpayers of the SMI or it is true that he did not know. Sanchez responds with the data of the progressive increases of the minimum wage and pensions. “What worries you and is measured in numbers and numbers do not deceive.”

09:01 Minimum wage Gabriel Rufián, spokesman for ERC in Congress, asked if he believes that the PSOE-Sumar war for the taxation of the minimum wage has a solution: “It depends on the interest you have to add to take holders,” reports Juan Casillas.

09:00 Canutazo by José Zaragoza The PSC deputy José Zaragoza criticizes the “Straragic Error” of Juns with Aliança Catalan for maintaining as mayor of Ripoll to Sílvia Orriols and says that “the Catalan ultra -right” is as bad, according to him, as the Spanish of Vox.

08:36 Montero, protagonist of the session The First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, will star on Wednesday the Plenary of the Congress after the clash with the Ministry of Labor directed by the Leader of the Almar, Yolanda Díaz, for the taxation of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI). The socialist leader, who a week ago was low last minute for a medical leave, will now have to face the pending questions and the new presented of PP, Vox, Juns and Podemos on the executive’s fiscal policy.

08:32 Agenda of the day This is the agenda of the day in the Congress of Deputies: