He Congress of Deputies The government’s control session hosts on Wednesday, which will undoubtedly be marked by The cloud of debt to the Autonomous Communities corresponding to the Autonomous Liquidity Fund and that, also today, it is planned to be approved in the Fiscal Policy Council (the Treasury has half of the votes in the forum). The PP Tilda the measure of “unfair trap” And this does not count either, a prioriwith the approval or of the autonomous partners of adding or Junts.

The initiative is part of the PSOE and ERC investiture agreement, and was the independence leader Oriol Junqueras Who, in relation to Catalonia, advanced to Minister María Jesús Montero on Monday to announce it. The Treasury Plan is to condon 83,252 million euros of the autonomous debt.