Today, Tuesday 29 June, Remedy is 505 Games have announced that they have signed the collaboration for a new game, codenamed Project Condor. It is one multiplayer spin-off set to expand the game world known in the shooter Control.

In the letter announcing the new project, several details regarding the video game and future plans were provided. The opening is a heartfelt thanks to all fans who love and interact with the world of Control, and the hope that, during the terrible period of the pandemic, the title has brought serenity and given some excitement to players and players.

In Control a multitude of stories, events and characters intertwine, and unexpected and extraordinary things can happen. Project Condor will be one of the expressions of this vast virtual reality.

Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the franchise Control and author of the announcement, he claimed to love multiplayer, and to have spent much of his childhood, in the 90s, connected to local networks with his PC to be able to enjoy them with his friends. His first love of multiplayer was Doom, and Kasurinen points out the difference in entering the game world alone or with your friends.

The single player experiences they are different in both programming and gameplay. Spinning the world around a player allows for incomparable fantasy and power, as well as total immersion in being in worlds different from ours and in playing someone else’s shoes.

There is, however, another side of video games that it provides cooperation, community, contacts with other users e sharing. This is a social experience that can only be provided by multiplayer mode, and Kasurinen, who has devoted himself almost exclusively to single player games during his career, is aware of this.

The Remedy studio has been working on single-player experiences for over 25 years, but the team is made up of many multiplayer fans who, with Project Condor, were able to give vent to their love for this type of community.

There may be a veil of skepticism about this multiplayer spin-off, but the Game Director claims the experience it will not change nature of Control and the “DNA” of the video game will remain intact and will be respected. It was necessary to revise their points of view, the working techniques, the mentality, but the question that everyone asked was: what would a multiplayer video game created by Remedy look like?

Project Control will be the answer. The team behind Vanguard has made tremendous progress, and both games will be examples of how the worlds in collectivity. What we want to create is an engaging and exciting experience, in which fans can dive and feel at home, together.

Below is a first glimpse of concept art of the spin-off of Control, provided in the official announcement that describes the first features of the title:

The project is a lot ambitious, high-level terms of collaboration have been outlined to expand the franchise Control with a big budget game. While not going into detail, Kasurinen says he’s excited about future plans.

Making a video game requires years of work and the need to establish right partnerships, both financially and creatively and technologically. Project Condor has been studied in detail to ensure a success at least equal to that of Control.

Furthermore starting from August will be launched on official merchandise of the franchise. Although no further details are provided, Kasurinen invites fans to stay tuned so as not to miss the news about it.

Considering Project Condor, Remedy is currently working on 5 different video games, involving 4 different teams. The largest among these is dedicated to Control, one is grappling with Vanguard and two teams are working on unannounced projects, in collaboration with Epic Games.

